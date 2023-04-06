16 aspiring young musicians in Griffith will be able to enjoy some brand new opportunities over the school holidays as part of the SongMakers program.
SongMakers will be bringing special school holiday sessions for the break, partnering with Piccolo Family Farm and Create NSW.
16 free places are on offer for young people aged between 16 and 21 to spend April 11 and 12 writing and recording songs, under the tutelage of Australia's best musicians and creators.
Chloe Dadd is just one of the names involved - coming off a sold-out European tour with the band MAY-A and bringing her experience collaborating with stars such as Lime Cordiale.
Ash Kennedy is also assisting with the workshops, bringing her years of experience in songwriting and performing with Tones and I, Genesis Owusu and The Reubens among many others both on stage and in the studio.
Bonnie Owen from Piccolo Family Farm said that having the talent around was especially exciting.
"To have such notable talent coming to the region to facilitate this workshop is phenomenal,"
"We know that young budding musicians of all genres, musical interest, and skill level will benefit greatly from this opportunity to collaborate with such mentors in the beautiful creative space that is Piccolo Family Farm."
Leeton's Ken Dachi will follow on from his successful workshop at last September's SongMakers session as well.
"When mentors who are well-versed in their field spend time with young people and those young people know they can follow up with them, that's the stuff of dreams," Mr Dachi said.
More details can be found at www.piccolofamilyfarm.com.au/events. Applications can be made by emailing hello@piccolofamilyfarm.com.au.
