SongMakers workshops will be bringing two extra sessions over the school holidays

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
April 6 2023 - 10:00am
The popular SongMakers workshops will be holding two extra sessions for 16 young people over the school holidays. Photo contributed.
16 aspiring young musicians in Griffith will be able to enjoy some brand new opportunities over the school holidays as part of the SongMakers program.

Local News

