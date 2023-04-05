A familiar voice to MIA radio listeners has hung up his microphone.
Triple M's breakfast host, Glenn Starr, or 'Starry', has called time at the station after 18 months, using his last day at studio as a fundraising cause for Griffith Can Assist.
The musician turned radio announcer during the pandemic, held a concert at the station last Friday, raising over $12,000 to be split between Griffith Can Assist and a new cancer accommodation fund.
With the memory of the pandemic fading and regular life returning to the fore, the Melbourne-native hopes to regroup his music career, already taking up some gigs on cruise ships.
"Before Covid I was a full-time musician, performing gigs on cruise ships and at corporate events," Mr Starr said.
"I wasn't expecting the effects of the pandemic to end as soon as they did and lately I've been travelling back and forth between Melbourne and Griffith to juggle both which is tiring and a bit dangerous.
"In some cases I'd be driving most of the night to get back at 4am to do my breakfast show. Meanwhile, I've had a lot of offers coming through so i figured something had to give."
He said his time in Griffith has been an excellent experience, particularly owing to the friendly community.
"Griffith was a fantastic experience but music is calling me. There's a few other things I want to achieve," he said.
The highlight of his time was a collaboration with locals to write a song about Griffith.
"The best part of my time here has been my involvement with 'Something in the Water' which essentially is the song that Griffith built. It's been a great community project," he said.
"I collaborated with Rob Fattore and Pat Sergi with the song, and we called upon the talents of a Nashville country music singer to help us tie it together.
"Our inspiration came after we put a call out to air asking the community what they thought the song should be about. It was obvious water was it.
"We had local musicians record, produce and perform it which was remarkable. No matter where I go or what I do, that will always stick with me."
