The dust has finally settled from the 2023 Riverina Redneck Rally, and the event has smashed previous records for money raised.
The Rally has run every year since 2017, raising money for cancer and terminal illness support charity Country Hope with a five-day race through the scrub.
This year, over 70 cars participated in the event, which began at Trundle on March 27 before finishing up in Temora on March 31 - but the money is still coming in.
"It's great fundraising by the teams," said Simon Barton, the fundraising co-ordinator for Country Hope.
The event has raised $572,604 at the last count, easily eclipsing the previous record of $565,405 - even more impressive considering organisers were concerned about the financial landscape.
"I think when the organisers were setting their target, they were looking at the current financial landscape and being a bit conservative when setting their target," Mr Barton said.
"The teams just all did an amazing job and blew away that target of $400,000."
READ MORE
Team "Sent Pack'N" has even taken the crown for most money raised by an individual team, finally unseating previous record holders "Team Yobb," with a stunning effort of over $88,000.
The money will go towards providing financial and emotional support to families struggling with terminal illness, whether that be funding transport to Sydney or Melbourne for treatment or even helping to cover bills while families are away.
During the rally, teams also raised money for local towns they passed through.
"Eugowra Primary School and Trundle Primary School - they donated a bit over $6000 to each of those primary schools as part of the fundraising they did on the rally so they're also really supporting the small towns," Mr Barton said.
Over the lifetime of the event, the Riverina Redneck Rally has raised over $2.7 million, and Mr Barton said he was keen to see them pass the $3 million benchmark at next year's event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.