The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Riverina Redneck Rally has eclipsed it's fundraising goal, raising over $500,000 for cancer support

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 5 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Riverina Redneck Rally has swept past it's fundraising goal, eclipsing it's previous record. Photo contributed
The Riverina Redneck Rally has swept past it's fundraising goal, eclipsing it's previous record. Photo contributed

The dust has finally settled from the 2023 Riverina Redneck Rally, and the event has smashed previous records for money raised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.