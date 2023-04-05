Former teacher, community icon farewelled

A Griffith community treasure has been sadly farewelled.
Former teacher at Griffith Public, Griffith North Public and Griffith East Public schools, Pauline Dance, has been remembered as a kindred spirit who lived life to the fullest.
From her charity endeavors to her involvement with various local organisations, Ms Dance had a major impact in the Griffith community.
She passed away on March 23 following a battle with ovarian cancer.
A celebration of her life at the Griffith Exies Bagtown Inn on Wednesday morning saw at least 100 in attendance.
The Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young song 'Teach your Children' set the tone of service from the start, with Ms Dance remembered as an important figure in the lives of her past and present students, some of whom were in attendance.
Her eulogy, prepared by her husband and family, was delivered by her son-in-law Gary Workman.
The former Pauline Driver was born in Richmond in 1956 before she and her family relocated to Ardlethan when she was 10.
Even from an early age, she lived and breathed education.
"Pauline's favourite thing about primary school was simply everything. She loved being in the classroom," Mr Workman said.
She attended Ardlethan Central until year 10 before finishing at Mount Austin High School in Wagga.
"She recalled that school taught her to work hard and think of others. Her only ambition in life was to be a teacher, which began when she received a teaching scholarship from CSU."
Ms Dance first taught at Griffith North Public followed by Griffith Public before she enjoyed many years at Griffith East Public.
READ MORE
"In 1972 she was introduced to her future husband, Jeffery Dance. They would be married for 37 years," Mr Workman said.
"Together they had three children and spent the early years renovating Jeff's Merrigal Street fibro house into the family home.
"She celebrated the qualities in all her children, including their loyalty, kindness and their caring nature. Every achievement was celebrated, every milestone marked, and every pitfall supported."
Ms Dance was a life-long volunteer of organisations like Pioneer Park, Safety House, Tidy Towns, various P&C's and the Griffith Scouts.
She also regularly gave blood, making over 100 donations in her life.
For 16 years she was involved with Griffith Scouts, beginning in the early 90s as a parent helper before later becoming a leader.
"Her own children also participated and she was so proud when they obtained their Queen Scout Awards," Mr Workman said.
"She passed on many of her passions to her children and instilled in them a commitment to help others."
Grandchildren came along from 2015 onwards and she relished every opportunity to spend time with them.
"She loved to spoil them and play games, read to them and take trips to the park," he said.
After retiring from teaching, she and her husband caught the travel bug, making trips around the country and abroad to Europe and the UK.
Mr Workman said even after she fell ill, she always maintained her trademark positive outlook and her supportive nature.
"She contacted other women with ovarian cancer in Griffith to form a support group, became part of a podcast sharing her story to support rural and regional cancer sufferers, and volunteered with the Survivors Teach Students Program," he said.
"Pauline Dance had a life that was lived to the fullest, filled with love and compassion for all who she met."
Fellow colleagues shared their reflections of the legendary community figure before a guard of honour was formed outside the venue as Ms Dance was farewelled.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.