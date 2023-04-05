City was spoiled for choice across long weekend

As most spend today getting ready to return to work after a wonderful Easter long weekend, it is time to reflect on the many wonderful events that happened in the city over the last few days.
Residents and visitors alike were spoiled for choice when it came to heading out and enjoying everything Griffith and surrounds has to offer.
The vintage festival was another cracker, while Blood, Sweat and Beers had everyone well fed, musical tastes satisfied and everything in between.
We are lucky here in Griffith that we can have two wonderful events like this to attend on an Easter Saturday spent with family and friends.
Griffith City Council's Easter Party also incorporated many great festivities that showcased what the town and businesses have to offer, as well as fun times for the kids.
Those wanting to work off their Easter chocolate before receiving it tested their fitness in a fun way at the Bacchus on the Lake run on Good Friday.
That's not to mention all of the wonderful wineries and restaurants who had their doors open all weekend keeping us fed, entertained and providing the perfect place to relax in what has already been for most a hectic start to 2023.
As you spend today getting ready to go back to work or tackle the school holidays with your kids, take a moment to appreciate the great city we live in and the hard work that goes into putting these wonderful events together.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
