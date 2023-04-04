While preparations for Easter are underway, Griffith's Muslim community are several weeks into fasting for Ramadan, a traditional period of spiritual and physical cleansing.
Marked as a month where no food or drink is consumed by those of Muslim faith, Ramadan is intended to create empathy for the poor and turn the mind towards charity and giving.
It began late last month and is expected to continue for several more weeks.
Griffith mosque's imam Dr Mohamed Mofreh has relayed his message to those fasting for Ramadan, as well as Christians preparing for Easter.
"I encourage everyone to have good faith, good charity, to socialise, show kindness, patience, and gathering," Dr Mofreh said.
"For Muslims, Ramadan is an opportunity for everyone to come together and socialise. It's a chance for harmony and peace.
"Fasting is not exclusive to Muslims, but is also done by Christians and those of the Jewish faith. It only differs in type, but the intentions are much the same- to enhance spirituality as well as promote health.
"Health benefits have been documented by Nobel Prize-winning Japanese cell biologist Yoshinori Ohsumi, who has found it slows down the ageing process and increases cell renewal.
"But it is not allowed for those who are sick or travelling. To do it, you must be healthy.
"Children also don't fast until around the age of 12 or 13.
"I wish Christians a very Happy Easter and I hope to see the gap closed between Muslims and non-Muslims, because we are all created by one god. We must all come together in peace and prevent greediness as best as we can. That is what this season is about," he said.
The end of the Ramadan period is expected to occur either April 22nd or 23rd with a celebration known as Eid.
