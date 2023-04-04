Some lucky students studying food technology got a whirlwind tour of the entire process an apple goes through on it's way to becoming apple juice.
Harvey Fresh Juice invited food technology students from Barellan Central School and Ariah Park Central School to tour the plant and gain understanding the process - from fruit being picked and sent to the plant, to quality testing and processing.
Staff explained the different pasteurisation processes used - with orange juice preserved using pressure while apple juice is pasteurised using heat alone.
Site manager Neil Clark led the day with facts and information about the business side of things before moving onto processes.
"We process about 20,000 tonnes of fruit and veg a year," he explained.
"Our customers would be any juice you see in a supermarket or food court."
Students went on to see the complex equipment used to ensure product is meeting food standards in the Harvey Fresh Juice laboratory and giant juicers.
Students all took their own perspectives in with them, but the tour ensured all managed to learn something that spoke to their own interests.
Sinead Rogers said that it 'painted a good image' and helped her understand what the process behind the bottle is, while Emily Wilson took in different lessons.
"I do business studies, so that part was really interesting ... there's a lot of job opportunities."
The group even talked about how packaging can make food last, which the class will cover in more detail next term before moving on to their next visit at a bottling plant.
