The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Food technology students came along to Harvey Fresh Juice to learn from a whirlwind tour

April 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Barellan and Ariah Park came out to Hanwood to see the juicing process - beginning to end. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Students from Barellan and Ariah Park came out to Hanwood to see the juicing process - beginning to end. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Some lucky students studying food technology got a whirlwind tour of the entire process an apple goes through on it's way to becoming apple juice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.