Griffith's Hunt & Hunt law firm is set for a new look, with plans to relocate to the refurbished former Area News building on Ulong Street.
Extensive renovations to the former masthead's interior are nearing completion, with the Hunt & Hunt team hoping to move from the Cappello Rowe offices in Yambil Street soon.
While the interior of the building has transformed, the outside structure and brick work will remain as a compliment to the heritage of the site and nearby buildings.
Hunt & Hunt partner, Sarah Cappello, says her team is excited to be re-purposing the iconic Griffith structure.
"It has a lot of character and a lot of history. It feels nice to be in this part of the CBD, with the courthouse and the main street nearby," Ms Cappello said.
"Our Hunt & Hunt team across NSW love coming to Griffith and our new location will afford the space to have numerous staff on the ground."
The building's owners, Pat Sergi and Ms Cappello's father, Robert Cappello, are equally delighted.
"Our original ideas for the building were coming together six years ago but the pandemic halted progress. It's excellent to see things are coming to fruition and it will be a great new home for the firm," Mr Cappello said.
The renovation process saw a number of intriguing artefacts uncovered.
"We found a newspaper inside one of the walls dating back to 1928, wrapped in plastic," Mr Cappello said.
"We also found some teeth given the building was also a dentist at one time.
"In addition, plenty of old photos were uncovered, as well as microfilms and old printing plates."
For Mr Sergi, one of the most remarkable finds was a painting on a wall believed to have been part of the 'darkroom' where photos were developed.
"The painter was former photo developer, Rex Hore," Mr Sergi marveled.
"He was a well known artist. Apparently he covered many of the upstairs walls with paintings but when he left, he was made to paint over them. Except he managed to save one."
The fit-out comprises of a spacious administration and reception area, with original brick walls to display local Indigenous art and historic photos of the Area News in its heyday.
New floors and ceilings have been established, and the fit-out comprises of board and meeting rooms, offices, and a kitchen to accommodate dozens of staff.
Meanwhile upstairs, two apartment buildings are planned to be rented out when work is completed.
Local indigenous artists are being sought to supply works to decorate the reception area of the law firm.
Those who are interested should contact Sarah Cappello at scappello@huntnsw.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
