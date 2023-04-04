Following a defeat for the Coalition and a brand-new Labor state government following the election on March 25, some are hoping the new government will bring action on demerging Murrumbidgee Regional High School.
After winning a second term, Member for Murray Helen Dalton has wasted no time in getting new Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Prue Car to take action on the issue.
Ms Car promised during the campaign season that a Labor government would be de-merging the schools following community feedback.
"Labor will work with the local community to restore the separate identities of Griffith's public high schools, improve staff morale and ensure both schools have a strong future," she said.
Mrs Dalton met with Ms Car in Sydney to hold her to the demerger of MRHS - and landed a promise from Ms Car to visit during the upcoming school term to meet with senior members.
Mrs Dalton has been a longtime critic of the merge, following then-Minister for Education Adrian Piccoli's merger of Griffith High School and Wade High School in 2019.
"This merger has been an absolute disaster from the start in fact it was so bad, a damming University of NSW report recommended this model never be replicated again," Mrs Dalton said, urging all to listen to the school community.
"I know there is a wonderful group of teachers at MRHS who just want the best educational outcomes for their students," she said.
Education advocate Kevin Farrell added his voice, promising to hold the new Labor government to their promises.
"I'm over the moon. The only thing we have to do now is hold the buggers to their promise," he said.
"They wouldn't want to renege, they would be taking on me and the rest of the people in Griffith who have objected to this whole thing since day one."
He emphasised that as well as de-merging the high schools, he would continue lobbying for a proper gymnasium rather than a 'multi-purpose centre' or hall.
"I'm going to hold them to the word 'gymnasium' ... that was the promise and that's what was budgeted for."
He predicted that the tasks ahead wouldn't be easy, but promised that he'd be watching closely to ensure nobody tries to wriggle out of a promise.
"I think that all kinds of objections and obstructions are probably going to be put up to say 'oh no we can't do this' ... my answer to that is 'oh yes we can.'"
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
