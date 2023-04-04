The Area News
Labor promised to de-merge MRHS if elected, and Griffith is watching to see if they come through

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
April 4 2023 - 2:00pm
Education advocate Kevin Farrell has made it clear that won't be taking any attempts to renege on the promise lying down. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Following a defeat for the Coalition and a brand-new Labor state government following the election on March 25, some are hoping the new government will bring action on demerging Murrumbidgee Regional High School.

