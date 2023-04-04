Griffith will send two champion swimmers to the Gold Coast ahead of the 2023 Australian Age Championships.
Archie Forwood and Charlie Della Franca will be representing Griffith at the national swimming competition, running for a week over April 7 to 15. Both have been swimming since childhood, but have taken it up competitively in recent years.
Miss Della Franca is ranked in the twenties overall, but is ranked number one in her age bracket for the 100m butterfly. She specialises in freestyle and butterfly, and this is her first year competing in the Australian Age Championships.
"I was always hoping to get to that level, but I never really thought I would," she said.
Mr Forwood, who swims freestyle and backstroke, is in his second year competing in the Age Championships, while Miss Della Franca is going for the first time.
"I'm in four this year, I was in one last year," he said.
"I wasn't that great when I was younger."
But practice makes perfect, and he now has big ambitions to go even further with his swimming.
"Hopefully in the next few years, we can get better rankings at the nationals and maybe make the Olympic team," added Mr Forwood.
The two were quick to thank coach Peter Della Franca for his training and coaching, and in turn, he emphasised how proud he was of the pair.
"They're really rewarded for what they've put in."
The two said that swimming was a sport that required a lot from participants, but encouraged anyone to take it up if they can really commit to it.
"Consistency. You get nowhere if you're going just once a week. Just leave everything you've got in the pool," said Miss Della Franca.
The two are in the pool five times a week, usually from 5am for a few hours - but early mornings aren't easy.
"I have to sorta punch myself to get out of bed ... I just tell myself it'll be all worth it," joked Mr Forwood.
