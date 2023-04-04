The Yenda community heard the call and has delivered big to mark the centenary of Legacy.
In just three weeks, the Yenda Post Office received a 155 parcels consisting of non-perishable items which were sent overseas to defence personnel on Tuesday.
Businesses, including Casella Wines and Yenda Producers, along with students from Yenda Public and Yenda Preschools, were among those who got involved.
Contents of the parcels included lollies, vegemite, crackers, cards and reading materials, while students were decorated the interior of parcels with colours and designs.
Yenda Post Office owner, Darren Grant, is thrilled with the response, particularly given the short window of opportunity residents had to donate.
"That was due to the pandemic. We weren't able to receive a guaranteed cut-off date and that's why people only had three weeks. But for that reason, I'm even more staggered with the response," Mr Grant said.
READ MORE
"It's very impressive, especially for a small town. I'm very happy.
"I think people really like the idea of knowing they are giving something back and supporting our servicemen and women overseas.
"There's a lot of RSL members in our area and when the kids at the schools learned about who would be getting these boxes and what Legacy is about, they really got behind it. That was exactly what I was hoping would happen to mark the 100th year.
"There's every chance those donating could get a response. Several years ago some letters of thanks were returned and it was great to have that correspondence."
Mr Grant is hoping for even more donations next year.
"We know roughly when the cut-off date will be to have parcels in for 2024 so we'll be able to start it much earlier," he said.
"Covid-19 made the process complicated in recent years but I hope we're well and truly coming away from that for the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.