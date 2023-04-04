The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

155 parcels donated to Yenda Post Office to mark 100 years of Legacy

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yenda preschool students Ultan Farrell and Ryder Cafe with Yenda Post Office owner Darren Grant with just some of the Legacy donation parcels prior to them being dispatched on Tuesday. Picture by Allan Wilson
Yenda preschool students Ultan Farrell and Ryder Cafe with Yenda Post Office owner Darren Grant with just some of the Legacy donation parcels prior to them being dispatched on Tuesday. Picture by Allan Wilson

The Yenda community heard the call and has delivered big to mark the centenary of Legacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.