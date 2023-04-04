The Area News
Griffith City Council was recognised at this year's Institute of Public Works Engineering awards

April 4 2023 - 10:00am
Director Phil King accepting the award from NSW & ACT IPWEA President Grant Baker. Photo contributed
Griffith City Council has received two awards from the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia for the 50m pool at GRALC and the portable platform at Griffith Cemetery.

