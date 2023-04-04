Griffith City Council has received two awards from the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia for the 50m pool at GRALC and the portable platform at Griffith Cemetery.
The awards celebrate innovations and efforts in local government engineering.
The council nominated four recent projects for the Institute's awards, including the Merrigal Street Pedestrian Bridge, Hanwood Shared Pathway, 50m outdoor pool, and the Cemetery Portable Working Platform.
The Portable Working Platform took out the prize for 'Workplace Health and Safety,' while the 50m pool won the coveted Minister's Award.
Judges commended the 50m pool as 'showcasing excellent design and project delivery for the local and regional community in and around Griffith,' as well as noting efforts in removing barriers to performance and optimising use of space.
Meanwhile, the Portable Working Platform is used at Griffith Cemetery to access below-ground vaults.
Council staff devised the machine to ensure staff can be lowered into vaults, and provide access from either side. The panel of judges said that the machine was "innovative yet simple in reducing the likelihood of workplace injuries."
Director of Infrastructure and Operations Phil King said receiving these two awards was an honour.
"Winning the Workplace Health and Safety Award for the Cemetery Portable Working Platform is excellent recognition for a staff-initiated solution, manufactured by Council staff to make a workplace task safer," said Mr King.
"To have the new Griffith 50m pool recognised as one of the premier project nominations in the engineering excellence awards is fantastic."
Mayor Doug Curran said it was a positive sign that the city was on a good path.
"Our projects benefit the community and these awards acknowledge we are on the right track to further grow our city and provide a great lifestyle."
