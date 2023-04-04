Griffith Easter Party prepares for 2023 festivities Advertising Feature

View + 2 Photos

Griffith Easter Party is just around the corner, with many favourite events to return this year, ensuring a great family weekend.



Mayor Doug Curran was thrilled to see so many events returning this year, and to be welcoming some "exciting new activities for the entire family to enjoy this Easter".

"Easter is such a fantastic time in Griffith and I encourage you to make sure you support the local operators and make this an unforgettable Easter for all," Cr Curran said.



"With so much going on in Griffith, I would like to encourage everyone to book ahead and plan the weekend in advance - check out the program for more information."

The fun kicks off on Thursday April 6 with canapes, cocktails and live entertainment at Cocoa & Bean, while Griffith Exies will also be offering a great night out - book your place at the bistro for a delicious meal and live entertainment.



Good Friday will host the Bacchus on the Lake fun run, and will see the return of Pioneer Park Action Day, one of Griffith's best family days out.



This will be full of fun kid's activities, market stalls, vintage machinery, demonstrations, entertainment, food and beverages.



Finish your day with a Good Friday feast at the Exies Annual Seafood Buffet.



Get your shopping fix at the Banna Avenue Sidewalk Sale on Easter Saturday morning, where the main street will be bursting with sales.



Grab a coffee from one of the many local cafes and pick up a bargain and support your local retailers.



The Griffith Vintage Festival, one of the most popular events, will be back on Saturday afternoon featuring live music and an array of local wine and food.



Returning to the program this year on Easter Saturday is Blood, Sweat & Beers, which is set to be bigger and better, always a hit with the locals.



Run by local business Grainmother Brewing Supplies, the family-friendly event will feature children's entertainment, the best street eats and live music from local bands, as well as showcasing a variety of craft beers.



Held in the Burley Griffin Community Gardens, the event was a huge success in 2022 and is bound to be even more popular this year - but get tickets early to avoid disappointment.



Easter Sunday is all about family, wine and food. Kicking off at Piccolo Family Farm, explore the producer and artisan market stalls, coffee, food and music.



Make sure you catch a glimpse of their Visitor Experience Centre and cellar door.



Griffith will be spoilt for choice over the whole weekend in finding a winery event or tasting experience at one of the many amazing cellar doors.

