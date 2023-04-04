I HAVE to mention the success of Harmony Day this year.
From the Multicultural Council celebrations at City Park to Scalabrini aged facility creating a welcoming atmosphere to their many diverse staff, businesses, schools to individual businesses - it was a pleasure to be present and experience the events.
Harmony Day has become a valued yearly event in Australia and worldwide.
It reminds the community of the importance of celebrating differences and embracing new cultures to break down barriers and create a base for equality opportunities between cultures, it fosters understanding and creates a social cohesion environment.
This is all borne out by the Harmony Day celebrations.
Thinking of starting your own small business? The Riverina Multicultural Small Business event will take place on Saturday, April 29 at the Senior Citizens Hall in Canal Street from 2pm to 6pm.
Aimed at the multicultural communities, the program is funded by the NSW government and provides small business advisory services and events to assist those considering entrepreneurship, self-employment or a small business.
The program's accredited professionals offer personalised advice and practical information in diverse languages where required.
At the Multicultural Council meeting this week there will be two guest presenters - one from the Murrumbidgee Local Health team, who will continue to present on the second community health topic and Griffith City Council will present their proposal for a masterplan for future improvements to both of council's stage facilities - the Community Gardens stage and the Memorial Park stage. Come along and contribute with your views.
Just a reminder the new office is at 16 Yambil Street. Drop by if you have any concerns or require help and if a volunteer is not present then you will be directed to the contact person.
Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 16 Yambil Street from 6.30 pm.
The next meeting is Wednesday, April 5. Anyone can attend and raise concerns or contribute to the meetings.
