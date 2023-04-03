A Griffith resident is set to feature in an award-winning program on Channel 7.
Antonina Pennisi will be one of 12 Australians to appear in the fourth season of the series 'Adventure All Stars'.
Each episode of the series features individuals undertaking a journey to a secret location for six days of adventure.
It will screen in 25 countries, including Australia, New Zealand and Asia, to around 100 million audience members.
Ms Pennisi will need to raise $10,000 each for Leukaemia Support Queensland to be eligible to be featured in the program.
Having been the only one from NSW selected to support the charity for the program, she said it is a cause close to her heart.
"Cancer has been prevalent in my family. A cousin of mine was recently diagnosed with Leukaemia and that was the impetus for me applying for the show," she said.
"Raising those funds and making that donation is very important to me.
"The target is to raise $10,000 by the end of ten months, or $1000 dollars per month. Every cent will go towards that cause."
She is seeking support and sponsorship from the community and businesses to help her reach her goal.
READ MORE
"My family and friends are well aware of what I'm doing, but getting the word out further has been a bit challenging," she said.
"It doesn't happen very often, that someone from Griffith goes on a television series for such an important cause.
"I have a fundraising barbecue organised at Rossies Foodworks on April 23, but I'm hoping to appeal to other businesses and even schools that might be able to help with my efforts. Whatever sponsorship I can obtain to carry me through will be greatly appreciated and valued."
Ms Pennisi admitted she is a little nervous about appearing on TV.
"I've never been one to get in front of the camera," she said.
"I'm very much a behind the scenes kind of person. On top of that, it's slightly nerve-racking to think I could be sent anywhere for the show, even overseas. I have no idea what I will be doing on the program, only that the first place I'll be heading is the airport.
"I think those who know me in Griffith will get a surprise to see me on TV. It's certainly going to be a different experience, but I'm more than willing to give it my all," Ms Pennisi said.
The program is overseen by Charity TV Global which combines entertainment with philanthropy to benefit Australian charities.
Since its inception in 2005, it has raised $9 million.
Those wishing to support Ms Pennisi can do so here or contact her at chrystalp1984@gmail.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.