Antonina Pennisi to feature on TV program to support Leukemia Support Queensland

By Allan Wilson
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Griffith's Antonina Pennisi is appealing for community support as she embarks on a goal of raising $10,000 for Leukemia Support Queensland. If successful, she will feature in the Channel 7 program 'Adventure All Stars.' Picture by Allan Wilson
A Griffith resident is set to feature in an award-winning program on Channel 7.

