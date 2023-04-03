Teen arrested for shoplifting booze

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on March 31 after allegedly shoplifting alcohol from Liquorland.
Police quickly recovered the stolen items, with the boy set to be tried under the Young Offenders Act.
Several other young people will see themselves being dealt with under this legislation after being allegedly being caught twice by police breaking into a property on Yenda Place over April 1 and 2.
Police have also arrested a 44-year-old man after reports that he assaulted a waitress in a restaurant on Banna Avenue. The man was taken to Griffith Police Station and charged with sexual touching - he was granted conditional bail and will appear before Griffith Local Court in May.
Meanwhile, a Griffith man in his 60s was arrested on counts of allegedly assaulting his partner and breaching a restraining order. He was also charged with driving without a license. He was refused bail and will appear before Griffith Local Court.
