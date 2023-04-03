The Area News
Court and Crime

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for shoplifting from Liquorland on March 31

Updated April 3 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Teen arrested for shoplifting booze
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on March 31 after allegedly shoplifting alcohol from Liquorland.

