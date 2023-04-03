It was monthly medal day at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday with 88 players contesting the single stroke.
Jason Brain fired 77 off the stick to take out A grade medal on 67 nett, nailing a birdie on the third.
Chris Richards 69 nett, runner-up, shooting one over par 72, carding birdies on the 6th, 11th and 16th on a countback over Tony Catanzariti 69 nett. Dom Guglielmino 69 nett won B grade, draining a birdie on the 8th. In a round of 87, Peter Cunial 72 nett second, draining a birdie on the 11th, also 87.
Robert Curtis 70 nett best in C grade, carding five pars in his round of 92, over Paull Lenon 73 nett, firing 94. Pins to 4th Peter Cunial, 7th Taoloa Toru, 8th Tony Catanzariti, 11th Ben Elwin, 15th David Doig, 16th Marcus Blanch. Vouchers to 76 nett.
Forty-six players contested last Sunday's medley single stableford.
Henry Perez 46 points won A grade on a countback over Bryan Trembath 36 points, shooting one under par 70. Mike Catanzariti was best in B grade on a countback over James Wythes.
Mike Perre won C grade with 40 points, Skeet Milne second on a countback over Roy Calabria and Anthony Zirilli. Pins to 7th Fusi Fidow, 8th Jason Nagoci. Vouchers to 32 points. Marcus Blanch to play Andrew Noad in the R N McNabb Mobil Handicap final.
Members must be financial to attend the AGM on April 18 at the club from 7pm. Nomination for board positions must be posted by April 11.
The first of two Scramble events will be held on Sunday, April 16 with a shotgun start. Entries online $50 per player.
The McNabb Summer Sevens has been completed. Entries are now being taken for the Pro Am on April 20-21. Forms in the pro shop. There will be competition golf over Easter.
Veterans played a single stableford. Rob Trembath 36 points won A grade, Paul DeMamiel 35 points runner-up. Roy Calabria 40 points best in B grade, ahead of John Brennick 34 points. Doug McWilliam with 42 points won C grade, Garry Purcell 37 points second. Pins to 7th and 11th John Gale, 8th Rob Trembath. Vouchers to 30 points.
Veterans subs are now overdue and must be paid to play. Last Wednesday's single stableford won by Albert Donadel 34 points on a countback over Frank Zambon 34 points. Dom Guglielmino and Aaron Webb won vouchers.
On Saturday 22 ladies played a stroke round for the monthly medal. Round one of the GNSW medal and qualifying round of the single match play also took place. Rose Alpen with 74 nett was the winner of division one (0-26) and the monthly medal. Annie Hicks runner-up.
In division two (27-54), Elizabeth Barker survived a countback from Chris Cunial to win the division and monthly medal. Both carded 72 nett. Score required to win a ball was 81 nett, winners were J Hammond, D Spence, L Colpo, D Radue, C Eade, Y Couper, D Dossetor, W Mead, K Gullifer and L Bock. Only five ladies qualified for the single match play.
Elizabeth Graham beat Lyn Hedditch on the 19th and Dorian Radue beat Yvonne Couper 2-1. The second round will be after Easter.
District pennant matches will be played on Monday during May. Anyone interested needs to put their name on the list in the ladies room.
More information available from Chris Cunial.
Wednesday's competition will be a stableford and the Rose Alpen and Dale Spence Trophy is up-for-grabs. Stableford competitions will be played this weekend.
