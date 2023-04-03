LOOKING for something to do in Leeton this Easter that is not only fun, but won't break the bank?
Look no further than the MIA Cruisers' motoring classic and show and shine event.
The fourth annual classic will be held at the town ovals carparks with vehicles of all eras, sizes, shapes and colours taking part.
There will be cars, trucks and bikes all set up in the long stretch of the ovals carpark not only ready for judging, but for viewing by the general public.
For just a gold coin donation, residents and visitors alike have the chance to get up close and personal with these stunning vehicles, with many of their owners also happy to answer questions.
A coffee van will be set up, as well as ice cream van for the kids and a canteen facility available.
There'll be showbags and a memorabilia stand.
Every half an hour there will be a raffle for children, where a free ticket may win them a showbag.
The gold coin donation for entry will also go straight to Leeton Can Assist.
For those wanting to enter their vehicle and have a chance at winning one of the 30 trophies on offer, the cost is just $10, with a free stubby holder for the first 100 entrants.
MIA Cruisers vice president Dave Warburton was looking forward to seeing the event come to life again.
"We have had a lot of interest so far, so it's looking like we will have lots of cars, bikes and trucks there," he said.
"It's a great day out for people who have these vehicles that they can show off, but also just for the general public.
"It's one of the only events happening on Easter Saturday in Leeton this year."
The town ovals car park will be lined with these vehicles, with organisers to have them parked all of the way down to the pool.
Mr Warburton was also pleased organisers haven't had to contend with any COVID rules and regulations this time around.
"Everyone is looking forward to it," he said.
"Judging will happen throughout the morning and we'll have a presentation at the end of the event."
