School demerger not end of the road

Way back last month during the election campaign, NSW Labor, promised to demerge Griffith and Wade High Schools.
There's a lot to be said about what was lost when the schools were combined, and plenty of it has appeared in the pages of The Area News.
The merger was pitched as an opportunity to improve infrastructure and student outcomes but it exacerbated the problems at each of the schools instead.
Some of the more cynical might say the merger was the equivalent of painting over a mouldy room without addressing the leak.
The new state government cannot simply enact a demerger without addressing one of the core problems. Ensuring there are enough staff and ensuring those that are there aren't looking for right time to jump from a sinking ship will be key.
It's going to be an expensive business.
Throwing out, painting over or replacing all the things with Murrumbidgee Regional High School with either Wade or Griffith High School is going to cost.
But failing to address the problems at the heart of the combined school which weren't created by the merger will be even more costly for this community.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
