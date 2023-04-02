The Area News

School demerger not end of the road

Updated April 2 2023 - 10:54pm, first published 10:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Way back last month during the election campaign, NSW Labor, promised to demerge Griffith and Wade High Schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.