The Griffith Swans have ensured they will head into the 2023 Riverina Football League season in a strong position after a convincing win over Hay at Exies Oval.
The sides were evenly matched in the opening term with the Swans only leading by 16 points at the first change but they were able to kick away in the second quarter.
The Griffith side were able to kick seven goals to three to head into halftime with a commanding 42-point lead.
An evenly contested third term and some wayward kicking in the final term, as the Swans kicked 2.7, saw the home side able to come away with a 17.20 (122) to 10.4 (64) victory.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer was largely happy with his side's performance that was lacking a bit of polish.
"We were a bit inconsistent," he said.
"It was a good to have the hit out and I think some of the structures worked out ok but we were a bit inconsistent."
Some of that polish and execution came down to having to adapt to a smaller field with the game being played on Exies No 2 due to the cricket grand final held on Saturday.
"On a small ground it can get a bit clogged up and we didn't execute as well as we should have," he said.
"Our short passes were a bit off so we'd end up bombing it to Henry (Delves). He was still able to come away with five goals and James (Treweeke) had three or four as well.
"The conversion was there but we weren't as efficient as we would have liked."
The Swans were still missing up to 14 of their regulars, including captain Jack Rowston, but Dreyer said it was a good chance to bring through some of the juniors.
"We had a good mixture today and probably had more of the second string side," he said.
"A few of the 17s boys stepped up and played quite well which was good to see."
The Griffith side will now shift their attention to their season opener against Mangoplah CUE on April 15.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
