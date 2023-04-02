It was a reversal of fortunes for Hanwood as they were able to come away with the Musitano Cup after a 3-1 victory over Yoogali FC at Yellowtail Park.
It was a near-perfect start for the Hanwood side as they were able to capitalise on Yoogali's inability to clear the ball, and Will Piva was able to find the back of the net.
Piva was at the centre of the next chance for his side as he was able to get around his defender before cutting the ball back for Luca Valensisi, and despite falling over in his attempt to get the ball goalward, Valensisi was able to make it a two-goal lead within 15 minutes.
Yoogali were able to get a foothold in the later stages of the first half but trailed 2-0 at the break.
They were able to hit quickly after the break, as within 60 seconds of play getting back underway as Jacob Rizzeri found the back of the net from range.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco felt his side got a bit carried away after the strong start and invited the Yoogali side back in.
"We played perfect for the first 20-25, and then we probably started to think that we were too good and went away from what we had been playing," he said.
"We started going a bit long, and we weren't keeping the ball on the deck and we were invited them in and they were able to get a goal."
Somewhat against the run of play, Hanwood were able to wrap up the win as Jordan DeMarco was able to get down the wing and while his initial cross was overhit, Nathan Battocchio found Christian Codemo, who secured the 3-1 victory with Joseph Poli blasting a late penalty wide.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
