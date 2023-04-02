The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hanwood secure Musitano Cup after victory against Yoogali FC

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 2 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a reversal of fortunes for Hanwood as they were able to come away with the Musitano Cup after a 3-1 victory over Yoogali FC at Yellowtail Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.