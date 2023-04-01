It was a high-scoring start to the season for Yoogali SC when they headed to Canberra to take on ANU FC in the Capital Premier League but the result didn't quite fall their way.
After a feeling-out period, which saw Luke Pandolfo and Robert Rimmer given yellow cards, the goals started to rain at both ends.
In the space of 10 minutes, ANU was able to score twice through Montegah Grace and Rory Spiers, but they were answered quickly by YSC coach Darren Bailey who equalised two minutes into added time in the first half to see the sides locked at 2-2 at the break.
It was a similar start to the second half, with Jacob Donadel and Josh DeRossi picking up bookings before another three goals in the space of seven minutes.
RELATED
ANU scored either side of a third Bailey goal, saw the home side holding a 4-3 lead with 19 minutes remaining.
Yoogali weren't able to find a fourth goal, but De Rossi received his marching orders with a second yellow card late in the second half.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.