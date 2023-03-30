Griffith's elderly residents will take to the streets in a campaign to raise awareness for April Falls Month.
The program will be run by the Griffith Aged Care Support Service, consisting of a walking group who will make outings every Monday throughout April.
It will kick-start this Monday, April 3, at the Griffith Community Gardens Coolah Street entrance at 9:15am.
Social support worker, Yvette Pastro, says it will be a great opportunity for community members to come together and socialise as well as exercise.
"Anyone can turn up, whether they have kids, friends, or pets. Bring the neighbour, bring a friend; it's never too late to get active," Ms Pastro said.
"Staying active promotes your body strength and your balance. That's important as you age because people lose their ability to balance each year. The best way to keep that at bay is to be active, no matter how old you are. It's also good for the mind.
"It's also a great socialisation opportunity. We had a similar program that occurred during the back end of the pandemic when people could still walk in small groups. It proved to be really successful and I think expanding this to all in the community will too.
"As well as the elderly, I also think this will be great for young people too."
April Falls Month aims to raise awareness about the impact of falls and to promote best practice for fall prevention strategies.
"It's recommended all adults should do 30 to 60 minutes of physical activity most days, including those that improve balance," Ms Pastro said.
Participants are encouraged to wear suitable walking shoes and a hat, and should bring water.
For more information, contact Griffith Aged Care Support Service.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
