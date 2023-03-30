The Area News
Aged Care Service calls on community to walk for April Falls Month

By Allan Wilson
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:48pm
Griffith social support workers Christine Badoco and Yvette Pastro are inviting community members to take part in the initiative this Monday. Picture Allan Wilson
Griffith's elderly residents will take to the streets in a campaign to raise awareness for April Falls Month.

