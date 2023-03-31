WHAT'S ON: A metal echidna wanders into Griffith...

Art Gallery's exhibition opens this weekend
Griffith Regional Art Gallery's latest exhibition is a collection of animal sculptures made from recycled material. Artist Kim Gibbs recovered corrugated iron set for landfill to help create some of the sculptures. On Friday March 31, the exhibition will be opened from 6pm. The exhibition runs until May 7.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Weekend nightlife
Max and Charlie Jones take the stage at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm on Friday. Ago Live hits the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. The Griffith Leagues Club hosts Acoustics with Joseph from 8pm on Saturday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Guided tour on a train around the city's history
On the first Sunday of every month, a guided tour on a train around Pioneer Park gives you the chance to the city's and the area's heritage. The tour starts from 11am with early bird tickets $15 and tickets at the door $20 for adults, $17 for concessions, and children $13 with children under five free.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
