The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Something for everyone to be offered at 2023 Griffith Pioneer Park action day

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Museum curator, Jason Richardson, is welcoming everyone to attend the Griffith Pioneer Museum's action day on Good Friday. Picture Allan Wilson
Museum curator, Jason Richardson, is welcoming everyone to attend the Griffith Pioneer Museum's action day on Good Friday. Picture Allan Wilson

Visitors and residents are being invited to step back in time when the Griffith Pioneer Museum holds it's 2023 action day next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.