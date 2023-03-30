The team at North Woolworths has raised a massive amount for Griffith Base Hospital's oncology department thanks to a special trivia night and ongoing fundraising efforts.
Jenny Worthington and staff from the North Woolworths store visited the Oncology Department on March 30 to deliver a cheque for $14,000 to staff to use on whatever they need.
Staff even included a box of treats and snacks for the department.
Ms Worthington has been regularly fundraising for the department since surviving cancer herself, bringing the whole Woolies team involved.
She said that the fundraising was a lot of work and could be exhausting, but that it was all worth it.
"It really is a lot of work ... I always say, 'That's it' but then a few years later, I'm back saying 'We should do it again'," she joked.
Clinical nurse consultant Michelle Rosano said the whole team was incredibly grateful for the donation.
"We're just very grateful for all the fundraising that Woolies North and Jenny do for us," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Previous fundraising efforts from Ms Worthington have gone to training staff and upskilling, but other donations can go to anything from more training to quality-of-life improvements for patients.
Oncology department staff asked if the donation was for anything specific, to a shake of the head from Ms Worthington and a humble request to use it on whatever they needed.
Ms Rosano said that donations have gone to a range of things from training staff and upskilling, to quality-of-life improvements for patients.
A recent donation went to purchasing a dishwasher, allowing patients to have tea and coffee in ceramic teacups instead of paper ones - a common request from patient feedback.
"It's really fantastic. Everything we do get donated is used either for staff training or improve things for patients... we do get feedback from patients," Ms Rosano said.
Nurse Unit Manager Catherine Lancaster said that another common request was an ice machine, which could be next on the list.
She added a thank you to all those who came along to the trivia night.
"We're grateful to the community for attending these events ... we couldn't do it without their support."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.