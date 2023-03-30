Plans for Anzac Day commemorations are underway, with former police officer and current serving Airforce reserve Graham Slingsby to deliver the address on Tuesday April 25.
The born and bred Griffith man, who returned home eight months ago to fill the role of Airport Coordinator, has also been serving with the Australian Defense Force since 2004.
Mr Slingsby says he particularly wants to highlight the influence ADF personnel as well as emergency services have in Australia in times of crisis and conflict.
"The big thing I'll be trying to do is get people in the community to understand it isn't just those who have been deployed overseas who contribute to the overall ADF commitment," Mr Slingsby said.
"The Griffith community has a number of people who have served in conflicts in recent times, and other members who continue to serve who have not necessarily gone overseas.
"For me, it's an amazing privilege to be invited to speak on Anzac Day as my background represents those people very closely. They may not have served overseas but have made contributions just the same, whether working as volunteers or otherwise.
"It's important to note that many people who have or are emergency volunteers are also ADF members. Not only do they serve emergency service roles, but they also give their time in defense."
Griffith RSL sub-branch President Michael Borg is calling on all veterans who have served, whether at home or overseas, to participate in this years march and to lay wreaths.
"This year is going to be about broadening our reach," he said.
"We need to reiterate that a veteran is anyone who has served in the ADF, whether at home or overseas," he said.
"We're calling on all emergency service personnel to lay a wreath and pay their respects on this very special day.
READ MORE
"Anzac Day is a day of remembrance for those who have given their lives to serve and protect our country. That includes on the home front. We want to reflect on those who have fallen in the line of duty in other circumstances, whilst also maintaining our attention on the history surrounding this important national event.
"We also have to remember the families of those who have or are serving. In some cases they are the ones who have to pick up the pieces when servicemen and women return broken."
2023 ANZAC Day agenda in Griffith
DAWN SERVICE - participants will need to gather at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park at 5:30am.
Note: limited tickets, $5 per head, will be available for the breakfast afterwards at the Griffith Exies.
MARCH - participants to gather at 10:15am near the Art Gallery on Banna Avenue. March to occur at 10:30am to the Cenotaph.
MAIN SERVICE - at 11:00am.
Lunch will occur for veterans and families at the Exies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.