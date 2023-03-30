School holidays are approaching, and parents are marking their calendars for events and activities that kids and families can all enjoy over the break.
The autumn school holidays run from April 7 to April 24, and luckily for busy parents - Griffith has plenty on offer for the period. The Area News has put together a handy guide for what's on in the upcoming holidays.
Even before the school holidays technically begin, Griffith Regional Sports Stadium will host a Glow Roller Disco on April 6 - offering a chance to groove and glow to celebrate the end of term.
If that's not enough exercise and you've still got energy to burn, you can get even more on April 7 with Bacchus on the Lake.
The traditional run or walk comes in three options depending on how you're feeling - you can pick between 5 or 10km run, or an 8km walk. The race will kick off from 9am, while walkers can start hitting the track at any time between 7.15 and 8.45am.
More information is available at www.griffithbacchus.org.au
Over at the Griffith City Library, there's plenty going on to keep the days filled. Free yoga classes are on offer from local yogi Janine Murphy - along with plenty of workshops such as printmaking and even air-dried clay moulding.
Free school holidays will also be shown on April 14, 17 and 21.
He was a boy, she was a girl - and both of them can hit up Leeton Skatepark on April 10 for the 20th Annual Riggz Cup - courtesy of Totem Skateboarding and Leeton Shire Council.
The competition will start at 10am and features three age groups - with separate competitions for scooters, BMX and skateboards.
Even the little grommets under 10 can compete, while those between 11 and 16 can enter separately to the over-16s.
There's plenty on offer for budding artists as well, with Griffith Regional Art Gallery offering painting classes inspired by Claude Monet.
Tambourine Art Studio will be facilitating the classes on April 16 following her most recent kids workshop - the incredibly successful Henry Matisse inspired art class.
At the Griffith Regional Theatre, older children will adore jaw-dropping circus show 'Cirque Mother Africa' - which will tightrope walk into the theatre on April 23 before beloved band The Wiggles set up shop for the younger crowd on April 24.
Information and ticketing is available at www.griffithregionaltheatre.com.au or by contacting the Box Office at 6962 8444.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
