School holidays are approaching fast, but there's plenty on offer to keep families busy

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 11:30am
There's plenty on offer for kids and parents alike these school holidays. Photo contributed.
School holidays are approaching, and parents are marking their calendars for events and activities that kids and families can all enjoy over the break.

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

