The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC take on ANU FC in Capital Premier League season opener

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC will get their Capital Premier League season underway this weekend when they make the trip to Canberra to take on ANU FC on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.