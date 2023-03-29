Yoogali SC will get their Capital Premier League season underway this weekend when they make the trip to Canberra to take on ANU FC on Saturday.
The two sides met just two weeks ago when ANU FC was able to come away with a 4-0, but coach Darren Bailey feels his side are in a better position heading into this weekend.
"We are progressing well from the other day," he said.
"The game didn't quite go our way, and 4-0 doesn't look good, but the result wasn't because of how we played.
"We played well, but we just couldn't complete our chances and if we did that, it was a different game."
The side will be bolstered by the return of Bailey, who missed the cup clash due to his honeymoon, while Luke Pandolfo will also return to the side after serving his suspension.
The addition of experience is what Bailey feel can make a difference.
"Experience is key in crucial areas and in football when you have a lot of young boys around," he said.
"We are lucky that we have a wealth of old and young boys who can help each other. With a few boys coming back in this weekend, it will make a big difference."
In another boost for morale, Andrew Vitucci is continuing his road to recovery and has started training with the squad, and Yoogali SC supporters will be eagerly awaiting his return to the first-grade line-up.
While the two sides did meet just two weeks ago, Bailey wasn't sure how much his side would be able to take from the cup game into the first league game.
"I think you have to take every game as a new game because they are a great side, and they know how to finish off and see out games," he said.
"No matter what, they are going to be a tough opposition, and we have to go in there with all the respect and really take the game to them."
The Yoogali side face two tough road trip either side of Easter to start the season, and a strong start to the season is in Bailey's sights.
"At the end of the day, I want to win," he said.
"If you want to see where you are, you want to play against the best teams in the league.
"We will see where we are at after a couple of games, and we will know what will need to adjust and what we carry on with."
