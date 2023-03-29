The 2022 "Bloodshed at the Banquet" performance received rave reviews, and writer Leonie Napier has come up with a brand-new take for the 2023 Art Deco festival.
Ms Napier has written "Bloodshed at the Banquet: A Twist in the Tale" for this year's festival - putting the familiar characters and mystery through a new lens with a whole new ending, and is now on the lookout for players to take up the mantle.
Ms Napier said that the positive reception from the initial performance had inspired her and the whole team to become a formal creative team.
"We just did one performance in front of around 120 people last year. We got really good feedback, it was exciting and personally gratifying to have my play performed in front of a crowd," she said.
"I had people from age 13 to over 70, all working together, it developed really great relationships and everyone learnt from each other, I thought that was quite amazing ... That rippled on to deciding to go formal and now we have Creative Connections Riverina Incorporated."
Ms Napier soon found herself being asked to revisit the success of the first Bloodshed at the Banquet.
"The opportunity came about for the Art Deco to have 'Bloodshed' again but I thought 'You can't run the same story with the same ending' so I've rewritten it ... there's a new ending, and some of the characters have changed a bit. Once you make a change somewhere, you have to alter a whole heap of things."
Now that auditions are open, she encouraged all to give it a shot, even and especially those who don't think of themselves as creative.
"My idea of creativity is that everybody connects with creativity somehow. If someone wants to come along and do costumes, or painting, or even do some hospitality - even if you just want to help people read through their lines, we invite anyone who is interested in connecting creatively and socially."
Auditions for this year's show will be held on April 2 at the Hydro Hotel. More information and registration can be made by contacting creativeconnectionsriverina@gmail.com.
