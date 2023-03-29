Exies Diggers have risen from a fourth-placed finish at the end of the regular season to a place in the Second Grade grand final after coming away with a 104-run win over Coro Cougars.
After winning the toss, Diggers were able to make a strong start at the top of the order, with Rocky Perre (27) and Anurag Dhot (21) getting their side to 45 before the loss of a wicket.
Dion Pascoe (2/37) was able to pick up two quick wickets before Damien Browning and Mick Duncan got their side moving again.
Duncan (90) led the way with contributions from Browning (26) and Meli Ranitu (10*), helping Diggers reach 194 after their 40 overs.
Mark Brown (4/24) did the early damage with the ball to see the Cougars fall to 4/45.
Bohdy Martyn (15) was the only real resistance, with Craig Lugton (2/12), Browning (2/21) and Dhot (2/8) ending the Cougars' chances as they were bowled out for 90.
Diggers will take on Exies Eagles in the Second Grade decider on Saturday at Exies No 2 with first ball at 1pm.
