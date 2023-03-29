The Area News
Council voted to create a masterplan for Community Gardens stage improvements

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 29 2023 - 8:33pm, first published 12:30pm
The stage at the Griffith Community Gardens. Photo by Cai Holroyd
The stage at the Griffith Community Gardens. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith City Council has voted to create a masterplan of improvements and upgrades to the Community Gardens stage - just a little over a year after it was installed.

