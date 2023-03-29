Residents will sprint into action next week as they take part in the 47th annual Bacchus On The Lake Run on Good Friday.
Considered the second longest continuous fun run in the state after the Sydney to Surf, those taking part can expect a modified course due to recent flooding around Lake Wyangan.
"Floods have meant the course won't be around the lake as has been the case in the past," President of the Griffith Feral Joggers, Ron Anson, said
"Either it is still flooded or the track in some parts is too soggy. Instead, we'll have a one-off course which will start at the picnic ground kiosk.
"There will be a short run around the picnic area before participants will head out onto the road and make their way along it's verge towards the causeway. We're grateful to council for allowing it to be open to runners on the day
"If the area is still wet after the causeway, we will make our way up to the Lake Wyangan road, turn around and come back. If it's dry enough, we may also do a short loop on the southern side of the lake."
He anticipates the event will go ahead, rain, hail or shine.
"We have a plan B in case it rains which will be an out and back run along the bike track. Even if it is wet, we should still be able to go ahead.
"We normally get around 300 participants for the run and I think we're on track to see that same figure this time around," he said.
Three courses will be held on the day- a 5km and 10km run, as well as an 8km walk.
$2000 in prizes will also be on offer.
Participants have until 5pm this Saturday for early pre-registration at early bird costs, and pre-registration closes April 6.
However, registration can be made on the day from 7am.
A race briefing is set for 8.40am Good Friday, and the first race will commence at 9am at the Lake Wyangan Picnic area.
Walkers will be able to start any time between 7.15am to 8.45am.
For more information and registration visit griffithbacchus.org.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
