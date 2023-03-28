TWO Farrer League clubs have again been granted additional player points for the new season.
AFL Riverina's League Equalisation Panel (LEP) this week ruled in favour of both Coleambally and Barellan's application for additional points.
Coleambally, who have won the past two wooden spoons, have been granted 41 points for the upcoming season, four more than the competition's limit of 37.
Barellan have been granted three extra points and will again work on 40 points.
AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Joel Robinson said it was a common sense decision.
"Obviously the points system is in for the equalisation of the competition and Coleambally have had a pretty rough couple of years and add to that their rural location, hopefully this can help them for the season," Robinson said.
"With Barellan it's the same thing. They had a really good start to the season last year but it's harder and harder to attract players to those rural areas.
"I think they had three and five wins last year respectively.
"I think it's for the good of the competition to try and help clubs out that are struggling."
The approval from the LEP allows Coleambally to work with one extra point then they were allowed last season, while Barellan will again work off 40.
Barellan have not played finals since their return to the Farrer League in 2015
Coleambally played finals in 2019 but have finished at the bottom in the past two seasons, winning five of 32 games.
The two Farrer League clubs were the only applications for more points within AFL Riverina.
Meanwhile, Hume League club Lockhart were also successful in securing additional points for the upcoming season.
Lockhart have been granted 45 points as they look to bounce back from last year's winless season.
