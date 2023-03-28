A torrential downpour smashed the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with reports 40mm fell in the city according to a Hyandra Street resident.
The Bureau of Meteorology measured zero millimeters at it's Griffith Airport gauge due to a technical glitch, but plenty has fallen at other bases.
The freak storm, which the SES says fortunately appears to have caused little to no damage, occurred at around 4am this morning.
The Griffith Airport did record wind gusts at 59 km/ph hour at that time.
The BOM's station at Yanco recorded 21 milometers, while over at Narrandera 37.6mm fell.
BOM say 22.4 millimeters was dumped at Narrandera Airport in the 30 minutes to 5.40am.
Meanwhile, Hay also received 10.8mm.
Despite warnings of hail, none was recorded in the MIA according to BOM.
WeatherZone duty meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said the storm has now moved east and residents can expect conditions to brighten throughout the day.
"It's not uncommon for a big storm like this to crop up at such an early hour of the morning. A synoptic forced event was sweeping across the region and warnings were issued prior," she said.
"Residents can expect more settled weather in the next few hours and into tomorrow. From there, a high pressure trough will dominate over the coming days.
"There may be some showers until the early evening and cloud cover may take time to disperse but the core of the bad weather has moved on."
Meanwhile, severe weather warnings remain for other parts of the Riverina.
BOM say severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in parts of the South West Slopes, Riverina, Snowy Mountains and Southern Tablelands forecast districts.
Locations which may be affected include Wagga, Albury, Tumbarumba, Corowa, Holbrook and Lockhart.
