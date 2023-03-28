The Area News
Reports as much as 40mm dumped in Griffith overnight

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 29 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 10:34am
A torrential downpour with heavy winds woke some residents in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Fortunately the SES has reported no damage. Picture file.

A torrential downpour smashed the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with reports 40mm fell in the city according to a Hyandra Street resident.

