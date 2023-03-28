Woolworths in North Griffith has raised a cool $1000 to address Ataxia-Telangiectasia by selling homemade baked goods at the counter.
Ataxia-Telangiectasia, also known as A-T, is a rare and incurable disease - described as the worst parts of cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. From around two years old, children with the disease become clumsy as balance and co-ordination deteriorate.
Most children with A-T will require a wheelchair before they become teenagers, and eventually need full-time care.
Woolworths has been raising money to research the disease and provide patients with support, through charitable fundraisers going to A-T charity organisation 'BrAsh-AT.'
This year, the store at North Griffith - also known as 'Little Woolies' around town - strived to raise money by selling baked goods.
Store Manager Jenny Worthington said that it had been a challenge this year.
"Woolies every year hold a marathon in Canberra. We have 45 stores in our zone, we were all asked to raise 1000 dollars for it," she said.
While the store hit the goal and are currently in second place for money raised, Ms Worthington said it had been a challenge raising money due to rising costs of living leaving people without spare change to offer.
The store raised $1002 for the disease, by selling lamingtons and cupcakes.
"I had the team in store make the lamingtons while myself and manager Nikita made the cupcakes," Ms Worthington said.
"It took 3 hours just to ice them," she joked.
While the treats are gone, donations can still be made at brashat.org.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
