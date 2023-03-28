How new businesses can get an ABN loan

One of the most significant challenges for a new business is securing funding. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Starting new businesses can be exciting for its owners, yet challenging at the same time. One of the new businesses' most significant challenges is securing funding. An option that many new companies, therefore, consider is an Australian Business Number (ABN) loan.

What is an ABN loan?

Business loans come in all shapes and sizes. What makes business loans for ABN holders distinctive is that this type of loan is available specifically for businesses with an ABN. An ABN is a unique identifier assigned to every company in Australia and is a requirement to conduct business in the country.

New businesses can use their ABN loans for various purposes, including the following:

Purchase necessary equipment

Hire more staff

Expand the business

Furthermore, the loans can be secured or unsecured, and the amount could vary depending on the lender and the business's financial position.

How to get an ABN loan

Along with the lender and business's financial information, there are best practices to consider. When a company is financially healthy and takes measures to ensure it stays that way, loan applications could be a breeze.

Following the below best practices could also increase the company's chances of approval:

1. Establish a business plan

Before applying for an ABN loan, it's essential to have a clear and comprehensive business plan in place. It could include details about the business's products or services, target market, financial projections, and marketing strategies.

Business loans for ABN holders have a higher approval rate when lenders can see the business strategy. Moreover, they have a clear vision of what they will fund.

2. Check the company credit score

Lenders will typically check the credit score of the business and its owners when considering an ABN loan application. Therefore, business owners should address any issues before submitting their applications.

Owners with a less favourable score could struggle to get the financial support they hoped for, leaving them frustrated. Unless they improve their scores, they may receive less than they applied for or have their applications denied.

3. Research different lenders

Many financial institutions could offer ABN loans. Comparing them give companies more insight into the differences. Doing so allows business owners to find the best option for their business.

Research also provides more information on the following aspects, among others:

Interest rates

Banking or lenders' fees

Repayment terms

Businesses considering all the crucial details can undoubtedly make a more informed decision. Various online platforms can give business owners a comprehensive overview of all the available options.

4. Gather all relevant documentation

Lenders will require specific business documentation when considering an ABN loan application. Official documents could give them peace of mind that the business is legitimate and manageable risks.

Business owners wanting to apply for a loan may need to present the documentation below:

Financial statements

Tax returns

Bank statements

Proof of identity

Gathering these documents in advance may streamline the application process.

5. Apply for the loan

After completing all the preceding steps, it's time to apply for the ABN loan. Be prepared to answer questions about the business and its financial position and provide any additional documentation the lender requests.

Best practices for getting an ABN loan

Even after following all the steps for application, there are still several best practices to consider. Along with having everything in place, business owners may need extra assistance to improve their chances of getting their loans approved.

The best practices below could boost the application process:

6. Maintain good credit

A strong credit score is critical in getting approved for an ABN loan. Pay bills on time, keep credit card balances low, and address any issues on the credit report. Moreover, doing so regularly should support the business to remain in good standing.

Continue with the business plan

Following through on a comprehensive business plan can help demonstrate solid leadership skills to lenders. In turn, it could prove that the business has a strong potential for success. Including financial projections and a detailed marketing strategy could further show a well-thought-through plan.

7. Keep accurate financial records

Lenders will want to see accurate, up-to-date, and organised financial documentation, including:

Income statements

Balance sheets

Cash flow statements

Keeping these records in order could avoid scrambling for information when lenders need it.

8. Build relationships with lenders

Attending networking events, contacting lenders directly, and maintaining regular communication could build rapport with lenders. Strengthening business contacts could prove to be favourable when applying for future credit. Also, lenders could be more willing to assist if there are any issues during the loan application or term.

9. Consider alternative funding options

If business owners are having difficulty getting approved for an ABN loan, they can consider alternative funding options. Possibilities like crowdfunding, venture capital, or angel investing may lighten the load while businesses get their affairs in order.

After overcoming all hurdles, like rising inflation rates, companies can reapply for an ABN loan. Because lenders denied a loan once, it doesn't mean that with some work, lenders will turn them down in the future.

Final words

Getting an ABN loan can be an excellent option for new businesses that need funding to get started. By following the correct steps and best practices, lenders could approve the application faster than the company anticipated.