Griffith's Local Health Advisory Committee to meet with MLHD and MPHN representatives

March 30 2023 - 8:00am
Members of Griffith's LHAC will meet with executives of MLHD and the MPHN on Thursday to shape healthcare priorities.
Griffith's Local Health Advisory Committee will meet with state and federal health representatives to set the priorities for 2023. LHAC members will provide an important local perspective on services to executives from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District and the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network on Thursday.

