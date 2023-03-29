Griffith's Local Health Advisory Committee will meet with state and federal health representatives to set the priorities for 2023. LHAC members will provide an important local perspective on services to executives from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District and the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network on Thursday.
MLHD serves patients with acute health care requirements in hospitals while the federally-funded MPHN has a responsibility for primary healthcare.
The perspective brought by Griffith's LHAC will be compared with data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics as well an assessment of health needs by the MPHN.
"As advocates for their local community, members of the Local Health Advisory Committees are chosen for their ability to represent their town's health interests, needs and concerns," MLHD community engagement manager Setchen Brimson said.
"We love that LHAC members are always very vocal and active in their advocacy around what is a priority for their local community, and this drive and commitment to improving health outcomes helps us all work together to achieve results."
LHAC projects can range from events to information brochures to advocacy, to providing critical feedback on health service planning from the perspective of consumers and patients.
The meeting will also see goals set for Griffith's LHAC to achieve over the next year.
"The key to being a good advocate is the ability to have your finger on the pulse of your local community and the ability to speak up and represent these community needs and concerns when you're at the discussion table," Ms Brimson said.
