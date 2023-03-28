Six young stars will be stepping up to the plate for the Young Musician of the Year award, competing at a concert on April 5.
The Griffith Musician's Club will be hosting the Young Musician of the Year competition at the Griffith Regional Theatre at 6.30 - featuring performances from all six entrants.
The six entrants will take the stage to showcase their abilities for guests - including music teachers and the Griffith Musician's Club as well as any interested community members.
Following the performances, three three finalists and an eventual winner will be announced - but not before the coveted People's Choice award.
READ MORE
Griffith Musician's Club president Michael Pfitzner said he was particularly excited for the people's choice.
"It's great to have the People's Choice award because it gives the audience a chance to vote on the best performance of the night whereas the "Young Musician of the Year" award has been decided earlier ... It enables people in the audience to gauge how they perform live as opposed to what they submitted in their application
He said that while the winners had been decided, neither the entrants or the Griffith Musician's Club knew the results yet.
"They've all voted, and they won't know until the night either ... but the finalists are well deserved."
The six entrants for 2023 are Lilly Harris, Lauren Minato, Josephine Furore, Leo Forner, Charlie Jones and Anthony Bethe - collectively bringing a wide range of instruments and genres to the fore.
"We're very pleased with the nominees ... It makes for an interesting night. There's a variety of instruments and vocalists - makes it all the harder because you're comparing apples and oranges and bananas and kiwifruit," Mr Pfitzner said.
The Awards night is open to all music lovers, with an entry fee of $20 at the door.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.