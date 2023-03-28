The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

NSW Premier Chris Minns sworn in after securing support of three independents

By The Area News
March 28 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three independent MPs have helped secure confidence and supply for the Chris Minns-led NSW Labor government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.