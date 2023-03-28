Three independent MPs have helped secure confidence and supply for the Chris Minns-led NSW Labor government.
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr along with Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich and Member for Lake Macquarie Greg Piper provided assurances allowing Mr Minns to be sworn in as Premier of NSW.
"We've always had a view that the need to have stable government's pretty important and to get going quickly. We also formed the view that there had been a clear vote for change at the election," Dr McGirr said.
"When you put those two together, it seemed a sensible thing to do."
Giving the new government that confidence signals the independents will "work constructively" to get good legislation for the state, Dr McGirr said.
Labor needs 47 seats to have a lower house majority but was stuck on 45 on Tuesday morning as the Coalition pushed ahead in eight of the seats still in doubt.
Along with Mr Minns as premier, Prue Car was named deputy premier and education minister, Penny Sharpe as environment minister, John Graham minister for roads, Daniel Mookhey as treasurer, Ryan Park as minister for health, Jo Haylen as minister for transport and Michael Daley as attorney general.
In Murray, Helen Dalton's hold on the seat continued to strengthen as votes continued to be counted.
As of 5.42pm on Tuesday the NSW Electoral Commission reports Mrs Dalton had 16,425 first preference votes, or 49.41 per cent, from 33,239 first preference votes.
Nationals candidate Peta Betts had 26.56 per cent which is 8829 of the votes counted so far.
"It takes commitment and dedication to be the MP for Murray and my campaign focus was just to get out to as many towns and events as I possibly could; to listen to the people and learn the issues, so I can continue to deliver for Murray," Mrs Dalton said.
Mrs Dalton said her victory was just the beginning.
"Winning the election is just the start," she said. "I have four years of hard work ahead and I am determined to make every minute count."
