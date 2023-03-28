Over 350 people from as far as Geelong paid Griffith Showground's Woodside Hall a visit for the Murrumbidgee Quilters biennial exhibition at the weekend.
Held over the two days, the event showcased the best handmade products and their makers from outlying areas like Wagga, Henty, Temora and Leeton.
Both young and old marveled at the displays, with around $5000 raised from gate-takings and the sale of food over Saturday and Sunday.
The Murrumbidgee Country Quilters now plan to donate $10,000 to the Griffith/Leeton Riding for the Disabled.
President of the Murrumbidgee Country Quilters, Judith Lodding, said the weekend would not have been what it was without the support of local businesses and the greater community.
"We had 197 people attend on Saturday and around 159 on Sunday. It was busy and very successful," Ms Lodding said.
"We had 100 quilts hanging in the judging and charity sections. One part of the hall containing 30 quilts will go to Country Hope while another 50 or so quilts in the other section will go to a local nursing home."
Ms Lodding was pleased to see such a well represented portion of the Riverina attend.
"We had a lot of donations from different organisations which we were so grateful for. So many prizes ensured quite a few members were able to take something home," she said..
"Stall holders have all said they will be back next time which is fantastic to hear.
"I want to thank the community for supporting us and the Griffith/Leeton Riding for the Disabled.
"We look forward to being back in two years time to do it all again," she said.
The first place raffle winner was Marie Salton, second place Ali Brummans, third place Fay Walker, fourth place Brenda Maxwell and fifth place John Dodd.
