The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Murrumbidgee Country Quilters exhibition attracts over 340 from far and wide

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 28 2023 - 9:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over 350 people from as far as Geelong paid Griffith Showground's Woodside Hall a visit for the Murrumbidgee Quilters biennial exhibition at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.