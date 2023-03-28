Crime Stoppers launches operation on organised crime

Crime Stoppers has launched a crackdown on organised crime and the illicit drug trade - focused on anonymous reporting from those inside the scene.
Research commissioned by Crime Stoppers showed that illicit drugs remain a crucial concern for Australians - with a reported one in ten people being the victim of a drug-related incident as well as ongoing effects to families and communities.
Crime Stoppers Australia chairman Dr Vince Hughes said that there were people linked to the organised drug trade that became concerned for their safety and couldn't get out - prompting Crime Stoppers to launch an anonymous hotline to share what they know without being punished for it.
"We understand some people who may be in, or linked to, the drug trade may not want to deal directly with police. Crime Stoppers provides the perfect option for anyone who has information because they can anonymously share what they know without needing to get involved or risk their own safety," he said.
Dr Hughes went on to explain that the money raised from illicit drug dealing was often so high that it funded other organised crime outfits - even up to human trafficking and sex slavery.
"The trade provides a highly lucrative and profitable market for organised criminal networks such as outlaw motorcycle gangs, cartels, triads and Italian organised crime," he said.
"In fact, with the illicit drug trade estimated to be worth more than $10 billion per year the profits they make are now the lifeblood of their illegal activities."
The six-month long campaign is funded by the Commonwealth government, ironically using over $3 million from seized assets as part of the Proceeds of Crime Act. The campaign is also including police, industry groups and the freight and logistics sectors which can be used to import and transport drugs.
Information can be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppers.com.au.
