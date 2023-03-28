Group 20 were able to take the bragging rights in the Women's Tackle after taking down the ProTen Community Cup side at the Group 20 Knockout in Leeton on Saturday.
The Group 20 side was able to make a strong start as Vanessa Richards was able to cross before ProTen were able to answer through Monique Higgins.
Amelia Lolotonga was among two try scorers who helped the Group 20 side retake the lead before they were able to turn defence into attack.
After holding ProTen out at their end, Sophia Kelsey was able to race 70 metres down the northern touchline and brush off a last-ditch tackle to score and see the Group 20 side head into the break with a 22-6 lead.
RELATED
Maddison Morris and Ua Ravu moved to put the game out of reach of the ProTen side, but they were able to pull one try back before the end of the game as Higgins got over for her second of the game to see Group 20 come away with a 34-10 victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.