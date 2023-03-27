The Griffith and District Cricket Association has recognised the hard work and dedication of Brenton Harrison after he was awarded life membership.
Anyone who has played cricket in Griffith or the surrounding area will have come across Harrison over the past three decades as either a player, umpire, curator or administrator, Harrison has done it all.
Having introduced himself to senior cricket in the mid-90s, he featured in premiership teams for first and second grade for both Exies Cricket Club and Leagues Cricket Club as well as representing Griffith at a representative level.
"He will be remembered for giving his all for the teams he was picked in," GDCA life member Garry Tucker said in presenting Harrison his jacket.
"A true and valuable team player."
After his playing days concluded, Harrison then moved to work in the background to ensure the GDCA maintained its position as one of the best competitions in the Riverina, sitting on the committee for 12 years, with 10 of those as president.
Harrison has risen through the ranks as an umpire to be selected on the Cricket NSW Country Representative Umpire Panel and has umpired Sydney First Grade Cricket games in recent years, and has taken over the curating at Ted Scobie Oval.
Being inducted as a life member of the GDCA came as a complete shock for Harrison.
"I had no idea, I didn't even see my wife (Gemma) until I'd finished talking, and I didn't see my mum and dad until I'd walked off," he said.
"It was well planned by Duane (Ashcroft), and I am very grateful to be amongst the list of some great people."
Harrison thanked those around him during his time as president and that everything he did was a chance to give back to a sport that gave him so much.
"As I said on stage, I had no intention of chasing anything like this and being on the committee for 12 years with 10 of those as president, I thought that after what Griffith Cricket has done for me prior to that as a player and growing up, I just wanted to give back to the association," he said.
"I had a good crew with me particularly Tim (Rand), who was my vice president for all of those years (as president)."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
