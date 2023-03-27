Yoogali Public School students are eager to get their hands dirty on Thursday when it holds a Sustainable Schools Field Day.
A number of activities will be showcased for pupils to learn about sustainable practices through tree planting, the making of mini solar cars, the establishment of an Indigenous bush tucker garden and creating bee hotels.
It comes after the school received a $15,000 state government grant to hold the program.
Principal Leanne McWhirter said the day will be both fun and informative for students and teachers a like..
READ MORE
"We need to become a sustainable community, country and world. In this day and age that's more evident than ever before," Ms McWhirter said.
"We need to enhance knowledge about the harnessing of natural energy and that's what these activities are going to focus on.
"We've been wanting to do this for quite a while and our native garden has been a work in progress for about a year.
"We've been consulting with our aboriginal community about establishing a yarning circle to incorporate a bush tucker garden. The program's funding will allow us to do that."
Yoogali Public teacher, Julie Campbell, was the driving force behind applying for the grant and says the students are excited for the big day on Thursday.
"All we need now is wait for our groups to come through to deliver the lessons," Ms Campbell said.
"Some older students went to Binya Public a few years back when that school held a similar event. Those students are excited because they know what's in store.
"In general, the kids love gardening, tree planting and learning while being outside. It's been tricky to find things that will grow here given the heat and frosts, but we've picked out a nice variety of plant species. I think they're going to have a really great time and hopefully the weather is fair to us," she said.
Parents are welcome to attend on the day which will start from 9:30am with a Welcome to Country ceremony.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.