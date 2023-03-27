Traffic is being disrupted after a truck fire forced the closure of a major Riverina thoroughfare on Monday night.
About 10.15pm, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway and Ardlethan Road intersection after a B-double refrigerated goods truck caught fire.
Police, Fire and Rescue NSW, RFS and RMS crews all attended the scene.
RFS Riverina's Bradley Stewart said the fire was located in the b-trailer.
"[Fortunately] the driver was able to detach the a-trailer from the b-trailer and the prime mover, saving the majority of the vehicle," Mr Stewart said.
"[But] due to the fire being in an inaccessible part of the b-trailer, and because the trailer was leaning precariously on one side and at risk of rolling, firefighters on the ground decided to allow the fire to burn out until sunrise."
The Newell Highway was closed in both directions overnight with diversions in place. About 2am the highway reopened with traffic control measures put in place.
Mr Stewart said a salvage crew was now on scene with operations to recover the vehicle under way.
Stop/slow traffic control measures remain in place with one lane open at a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
