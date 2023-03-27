Beloved country musician Fanny Lumsden will be bringing her Country Halls Tour to Yenda for the first time, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the annual tour.
The Country Halls Tour was started by Ms Lumsden and her team in 2012, as an effort to raise money for BlazeAid - but the success has seen the tour go from strength to strength raising money for communities with a wide tour.
Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the tour, Ms Lumsden will be embarking on a two-part journey this year. Part 1 will focus on regional NSW - where it all began - including Tallimba at the first hall the Country Halls Tour ever played.
Included for the first time this year will be Yenda Memorial Hall, on April 28 - facilitated by the Yenda Public School's P&C Association.
The P&C will be selling tickets, advertising and hosting the event - keeping them busy behind the scenes.
"Our committee is using this concert as our major fundraiser for 2023 and we can't wait to host this event," said a spokesperson for the association.
They described it as 'bringing the whole community together' - with Yenda Rotary running a barbecue, and Yenda Hotel running the bar.
READ MORE
Ms Lumsden said she was amazed at how far the Country Halls Tour had come.
"I can't believe that those three halls in 2012 have turned into 10 years and over 200 halls all over the country," she said.
"This is to all those regional communities out there supporting the arts whilst feeding the nation ... that is the serious side of it, but mostly to everyone from babies to grandparents just turning up for a fun night out."
Part two of the anniversary celebration is set to be announced later this year, with a focus on the entire country.
More information on the tour, and ticketing options are available at fannylumsden.net.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.