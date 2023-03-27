The Area News
Beloved country musician Fanny Lumsden is geared up to play at Yenda for the Country Halls Tour

Updated March 27 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Country music star Fanny Lumsden will be playing Yenda Memorial Hall on April 28. Photo contributed.

Beloved country musician Fanny Lumsden will be bringing her Country Halls Tour to Yenda for the first time, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the annual tour.

Local News

