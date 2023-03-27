Griffith is now the host of a 'Pink Box' - a special vending machine that distributes free period care products to those in need.
Together with the Griffith Soroptimists, Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti, and Made to Thrive, the Share the Dignity organisation has installed the box in the Griffith Community Centre - achieving a two-year long goal.
Share the Dignity is a charity specialising in providing period care and sanitary products to women in need - whether it be financial stress, homelessness or fleeing domestic violence.
The group runs two charity drives a year, as well as the 'It's in the Bag' campaign, however the Pink Box will ensure that those in need have access to sanitary products year-round.
The box is located in the women's bathroom at the Griffith Community Centre and distributes 'period packs' containing six tampons and two pads at the push of a button (on a ten-minute delay to ensure none are wasted.)
Vanessa Johns, the local team leader for the charity, said that it was a long time coming - and the community support along with a stroke of luck had led to things falling into place.
She explained that a new box would usually run for around $20,000 but they had managed to locate a second-hand one for just $5000.
"The next step is to tell your friends about the pink box ... The machine is here for all to use. It's not just the homeless, it's also for people who might have an emergency shortage or the young girl who's spending the week at her dad's and is too embarrassed to ask him to take her to the supermarket," said Alyssa Vasta, another volunteer.
Ms Vasta and Ms Johns will be monitoring the machine monthly to ensure it remains stocked and that any needed maintenance is done quickly. There are also ongoing costs to consider.
"We need to get it out to our charities - there are 12 in Griffith that we provide products to. Now we have to let them know that once they've hit their quota, there's a box here," Ms Johns said.
"We'll need ongoing funding to keep it running."
More information can be found at Share the Dignity's facebook page, sharethedignity.org.au or the PATL Griffith and Leeton facebook page.
