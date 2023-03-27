The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A 'Pink Box' has been installed in Griffith Community Centre, providing free period care for all

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sponsors and volunteers gathered to celebrate the installation of Griffith's new 'Pink Box.' Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith is now the host of a 'Pink Box' - a special vending machine that distributes free period care products to those in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.