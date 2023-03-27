The Lake Wyangan fishing classic drew over 100 people out to test their skill on the lake to see who could land the biggest haul.
The day ran from 7am to 6pm with prizes and presentations immediately afterwards at the Griffith Boat Club, a day-long celebration of all things fishing.
138 people ended up registering and trying their luck, almost triple the amount that came out to the 2022 competition.
Organiser Tom Armstrong said that it was a great day, and enjoyed watching as boats zipped around the lake in an effort to find the best fishing spot.
"I'm really happy with the turnout," he said.
Mr Armstrong had a few tips, but said the unpredictability of the fish was part of the fun.
"Today the fish are in the trees and structures ... Casting spinner baits and hard-body divers seem to be the winners today. Fish can turn on and off as quick as anything though, that's why it's called fishing, it's not called catching."
Dhane Stevenson and Austin Flack entered the junior contest, rating the day a solid 9/10 for the fishing.
Mr Flack has been fishing for about nine years, since he was about five years old, while Mr Stevenson is newer to the sport having been a fisher for only a year or two.
The biggest cod was landed by Simon Vitucci at a size of 72cm for the senior contest, while the junior comp was won by Orlando Guidolin with 71cm cod.
The biggest carp was caught by Matha Gaisford with an 80cm whopper, and Seth Armstrong with a 72cm carp won the junior competition.
The biggest golden perch was caught by Andy Baran, at a size of 56cm.
Finally taking out the prize for combined native length was Karl Blenkiron, with catches measuring up to 168cm.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
