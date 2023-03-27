The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lake Wyangan classic drew over 130 people out to try their luck at landing the biggest catch

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Austin Flack and Dhane Stevenson out at the lake for the Lake Wyangan classic. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Lake Wyangan fishing classic drew over 100 people out to test their skill on the lake to see who could land the biggest haul.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.