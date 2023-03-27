The Group 20 Knockout provided a grand final rematch to decide the League Tag title, and the final showed the two sides will be close again this season.
The Black and Whites secured their passage to the decider with 26-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon and then backed it up with an 8-0 win over DPC, while Leeton had an easier time as they defeated West Wyalong 20-10 to advance straight to the final after Yenda withdrew.
It was a tight battle in the first half, with the Greens able to have the better of the field position early and were unlucky not to get over as Taylah Axtill was able to get a pass to Anna McClure, who was open on the wing but was unable to take the pass.
It turned into an arm wrestle for the remainder of the first half before the Black and Whites were finally able to get into attacking position, Shailyn Williams was able to knock over a field goal to give the Griffith side a 1-0 lead heading into the second half.
It saw the Greens needing to do something no other side had been able to do and score points against the Black and Whites if they were to secure the knockout.
The Leeton side was able to keep the Black and White pinned in their own end and were finally able to get on the board as Jess Morton found her way over the line.
The Black and Whites tried to find an answer, but the Greens were able to keep the game under control as they came away with a 6-1 win to take the title.
Leeton coach Jade Butler was pleased with how the weekend came together.
"They have been training well, doing the hard yards with fitness and that sort of thing," he said.
"We were a couple of girls short just because they were away with other things, so to get the knockout, we were pretty happy."
The attitude after falling behind was one of the pleasing aspects of the win.
"As soon as they kicked the field goal that gave us a bit more energy, we knew that they were a bit worried. All of our hard work paid off," he said.
"We have been working hard on pushing up and keeping it tight. The fact that we were pushing right to the end with the whole team chasing that last ball was really pleasing."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
